Cincinnati Moeller dominates Cleveland St. Ignatius

Cincinnati Moeller dominated from start to finish in an imposing 47-7 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 7.

Moeller took control from the start, opening with a 20-7 advantage over Cleveland St. Ignatius through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders registered a 26-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Cincinnati Moeller roared to a running clock in the third period, opening a 47-7 gap heading into the final 12 minutes

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders are now 5-3 and will play at Lakewood St. Edward next week.

St. Ignatius drops to 1-7 and will host Cincinnati St. Xavier on Saturday.

The last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cleveland St Ignatius played in a 25-10 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a football game.

East Liverpool lets lead slip away in Bellaire’s victory

Bellaire trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 31-14 win over East Liverpool for an Ohio high school football victory at Bellaire High on Oct. 7.

East Liverpool started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bellaire at the end of the first quarter.

The Big Reds kept a 12-7 intermission margin at the Potters’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 19-14.

The Big Reds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, East Liverpool faced off against Richmond Edison.

Cincinnati Landmark Christian pushes over Galena Columbus

Cincinnati Landmark Christian handed Galena Columbus a tough 27-7 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 7.

Cleveland Central Catholic shuts out Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Cleveland Central Catholic’s defense throttled Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, resulting in a 14-0 shutout on Oct. 7 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

Recently on Sept. 28, Cleveland Central Catholic squared off with Gates Mills Gilmour in a football game.

Fairport Harbor Fairport defense stifles Ashtabula St. John

Defense dominated as Fairport Harbor Fairport pitched a 12-0 shutout of Ashtabula St. John in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Fairport Harbor Fairport darted in front of Ashtabula St. John 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Skippers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Ashtabula St. John played in a 35-6 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashtabula St. John faced off against Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 29 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Hanoverton United defense stifles Wellsville

A suffocating defense helped Hanoverton United handle Wellsville 48-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 7.

Hanoverton United charged in front of Wellsville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Wellsville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wellsville faced off against East Palestine and Hanoverton United took on Leetonia on Sept. 29 at Leetonia High School.

Harrod Allen East allows no points against Delphos Jefferson

A suffocating defense helped Harrod Allen East handle Delphos Jefferson 41-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Harrod Allen East breathed fire in front of Delphos Jefferson 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a monstrous 33-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson were both scoreless.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Ada and Harrod Allen East took on Spencerville on Sept. 29 at Harrod Allen East High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place delivers statement win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-8 win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Titans opened a huge 24-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place steamrolled to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at St Bernard Saint Bernard-Elmwood Place High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and St Bernard-Elmwood Place took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Steubenville Catholic Central defense stifles Bridgeport

Steubenville Catholic Central’s defense throttled Bridgeport, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Oct. 7 in Ohio football.

Steubenville Catholic Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Steubenville Catholic Central breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Bridgeport faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bridgeport High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Weirton Madonna and Bridgeport took on Beallsville on Sept. 29 at Bridgeport High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy bests Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-8 win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Oct. 7 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 28-0 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 31-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights outpointed the Eagles 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 29 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

