It was a tough night for McConnelsville Morgan which was overmatched by Zanesville West Muskingum in this 42-13 verdict.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 7-0 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 22 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

