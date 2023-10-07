West Jefferson’s defense throttled North Lewisburg Triad, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 7-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Roughriders fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

West Jefferson charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 22 at West Jefferson High School.

