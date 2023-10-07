Dresden Tri-Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Duncan Falls Philo 52-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense jumped in front for a 35-14 lead over the Electrics at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Electrics rallied in the final quarter, but the Scotties skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Duncan Falls Philo took on Crooksville on Sept. 22 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

