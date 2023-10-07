St. Clairsville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Belmont Union Local 39-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

St. Clairsville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Belmont Union Local through the first quarter.

The Red Devils registered an 18-0 advantage at halftime over the Jets.

St. Clairsville breathed fire to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Belmont Union Local squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Weirton Weir on Sept. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.