A suffocating defense helped Pickerington Central handle Groveport Madison 42-0 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington Central darted in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Cruisers.

Pickerington Central stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Groveport Madison faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pickerington Central faced off against Newark and Groveport Madison took on Reynoldsburg on Sept. 22 at Reynoldsburg High School.

