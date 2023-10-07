Defense dominated as Mansfield Madison Comprehensive pitched a 38-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Oct. 6.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive moved in front of Mt. Vernon 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mt Vernon squared off with New Philadelphia in a football game.

