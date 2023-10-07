Weirton Weir unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Martins Ferry 48-21 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Tough to find an edge early, Weirton Weir and Martins Ferry fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Red Riders registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Purple Riders.

Weirton Weir steamrolled to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Martins Ferry squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Martins Ferry faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Weirton Weir took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

