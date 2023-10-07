Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 34-0 shutout of Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 10-0 lead over Liberty Township Lakota East.

The Firebirds fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

West Chester Lakota West jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East played in a 49-6 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

