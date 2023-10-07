A swift early pace pushed Ironton past Coal Grove Friday 54-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Ironton opened with a 28-6 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 48-6 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 54-12.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Coal Grove faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton took on Chesapeake on Sept. 22 at Chesapeake High School.

