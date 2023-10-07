Toronto’s defense throttled Bowerston Conotton Valley, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Toronto steamrolled in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Knights’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Toronto steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Caldwell and Toronto took on Richmond Edison on Sept. 22 at Richmond Edison High School.

