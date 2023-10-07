It was a tough night for Cambridge which was overmatched by Vincent Warren in this 49-21 verdict.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Vincent Warren pulled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cambridge and Vincent Warren faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Vincent Warren faced off against Point Pleasant and Cambridge took on East Liverpool on Sept. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

