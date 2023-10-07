Mentor’s defense throttled Brunswick, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Mentor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Brunswick through the first quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Mentor roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mentor and Brunswick faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Mentor High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mentor squared off with Solon in a football game.

