New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Lexington 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

New Philadelphia took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over Lexington.

The Quakers and the Minutemen each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Lexington faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lexington faced off against Mansfield and New Philadelphia took on Mt Vernon on Sept. 22 at New Philadelphia High School.

