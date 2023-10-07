Lancaster Fairfield Christian finally found a way to top Corning Miller 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian enjoyed a small margin over Corning Miller with a 21-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Corning Miller played in a 42-16 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Martins Ferry and Corning Miller took on Grove City Christian on Sept. 22 at Corning Miller High School.

