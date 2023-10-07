Grove City Christian recorded a big victory over Sugar Grove Berne Union 38-6 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Grove City Christian a 21-0 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Grove City Christian steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Grove City Christian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Grove City Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Millersport and Grove City Christian took on Corning Miller on Sept. 22 at Corning Miller High School.

