East Liverpool Beaver Local scored early and often in a 48-6 win over Wintersville Indian Creek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

East Liverpool Beaver Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

East Liverpool Beaver Local roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 56-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Niles on Sept. 22 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

