Gnadenhutten Indian Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off West Lafayette Ridgewood 34-12 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 21-12 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Braves registered a 28-12 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

