Defense dominated as Sugarcreek Garaway pitched a 58-0 shutout of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Sugarcreek Garaway breathed fire in front of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense charged in front for a 42-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway breathed fire to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Sept. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

