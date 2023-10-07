Magnolia Sandy Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Magnolia Sandy Valley a 13-6 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Cardinals opened a massive 34-13 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Magnolia Sandy Valley stormed to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 29-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Sept. 22 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.