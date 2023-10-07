Malvern eventually beat Newcomerstown 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Malvern and Newcomerstown settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Hornets registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Malvern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newcomerstown faced off against East Canton and Malvern took on Strasburg on Sept. 22 at Strasburg High School.

