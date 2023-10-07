Defense dominated as East Canton pitched a 41-0 shutout of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory at East Canton High on Oct. 6.

Last season, East Canton and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Canton faced off against Newcomerstown and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Sept. 22 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

