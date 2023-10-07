Uniontown Lake eventually beat North Canton Hoover 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 13-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

North Canton Hoover showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 count in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Uniontown Lake and North Canton Hoover played in a 35-15 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Canton McKinley on Sept. 22 at North Canton Hoover High School.

