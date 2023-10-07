Massillon Perry posted a narrow 20-14 win over Uniontown Green during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Massillon Perry opened with a 7-0 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Uniontown Green got within 20-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Uniontown Green and Massillon Perry played in a 38-35 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Perry faced off against Louisville and Uniontown Green took on Canton GlenOak on Sept. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

