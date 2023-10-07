Harrison rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-13 win over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Harrison darted in front of Oxford Talawanda 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 40-0 lead over the Brave at the intermission.

Oxford Talawanda tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 47-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Harrison faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Harrison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Fort Loramie and Harrison took on Alexandria Campbell County on Sept. 22 at Harrison High School.

