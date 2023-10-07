It was a tough night for Van Buren which was overmatched by Fort Loramie in this 35-12 verdict.

Fort Loramie opened with a 14-6 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Fort Loramie jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Van Buren faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Fort Loramie took on Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 22 at Fort Loramie High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.