Versailles earned a convincing 28-6 win over St. Henry in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Versailles opened with a 7-6 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a slim 14-6 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Versailles breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and St. Henry squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Versailles faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry took on Minster on Sept. 22 at St. Henry.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.