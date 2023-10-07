Minster eventually beat Delphos St. John’s 21-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Minster moved in front of Delphos St. John’s 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Blue Jays.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Minster and Delphos St. John’s faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Anna and Minster took on St. Henry on Sept. 22 at St. Henry.

