Fort Recovery collected a solid win over Rockford Parkway in a 29-14 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Fort Recovery a 16-14 lead over Rockford Parkway.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Rockford Parkway squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rockford Parkway faced off against Coldwater and Fort Recovery took on New Bremen on Sept. 22 at Fort Recovery High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.