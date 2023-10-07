Maria Stein Marion Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Anna 42-8 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-8 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Maria Stein Marion Local stormed to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Anna squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Versailles and Anna took on Delphos St. John’s on Sept. 22 at Anna High School.

