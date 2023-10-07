Defense dominated as Dola Hardin Northern pitched a 64-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Dola Hardin Northern thundered in front of Crestline 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears’ offense pulled in front for a 50-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Dola Hardin Northern thundered to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crestline faced off against Marion Elgin and Dola Hardin Northern took on Morral Ridgedale on Sept. 22 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.