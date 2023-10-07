Hamilton eventually beat Cincinnati Colerain 23-7 at Hamilton High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Big Blue registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Hamilton breathed fire to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Sept. 22 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.