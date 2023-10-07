Hannibal River posted a narrow 28-24 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 16-16 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Hannibal River moved in front of Sarahsville Shenandoah 28-24 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Hannibal River took on Bridgeport on Sept. 22 at Hannibal River High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.