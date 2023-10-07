A swift early pace pushed Richmond Edison past Rayland Buckeye Local Friday 41-6 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Richmond Edison moved in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 34-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Richmond Edison charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Richmond Edison and Rayland Buckeye Local played in a 52-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Richmond Edison faced off against Toronto and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Sept. 22 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.