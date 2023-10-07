Lancaster Fairfield Union’s defense throttled Circleville, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Lancaster Fairfield Union pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville played in a 45-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Circleville took on Ashville Teays Valley on Sept. 22 at Circleville High School.

