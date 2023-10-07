Defense dominated as Springfield Northeastern pitched a 13-0 shutout of Milford Center Fairbanks in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Jets opened a modest 10-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Springfield Northeastern jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Springfield Northeastern took on West Liberty-Salem on Sept. 22 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

