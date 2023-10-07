Marietta handled Pomeroy Meigs 48-15 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Marietta squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta faced off against Williamstown and Pomeroy Meigs took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 22 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

