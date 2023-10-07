Minford finally found a way to top Logan 23-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Minford darted in front of Logan 23-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Chieftains closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Logan faced off against The Plains Athens and Minford took on West Portsmouth West on Sept. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.