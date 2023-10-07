Cory-Rawson cut in front to start, but Morral Ridgedale answered the challenge to collect a 34-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cory-Rawson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Morral Ridgedale through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets had a 7-6 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Morral Ridgedale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-7 lead over Cory-Rawson.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cory-Rawson faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Dola Hardin Northern on Sept. 22 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.