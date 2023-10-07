Youngstown Chaney handled Warren Howland 46-15 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Warren Howland squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Warren G. Harding and Warren Howland took on Chardon NDCL on Sept. 22 at Warren Howland High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.