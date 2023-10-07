Warren G. Harding finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 24-21 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Warren G. Harding jumped in front of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals showed their spirit while rallying to within 9-7 at halftime.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took the lead 21-16 to start the final quarter.

The Raiders pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Cardinals.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren G. Harding played in a 26-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Warren G. Harding took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 22 at Warren G. Harding High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.