Dover dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-21 win over Youngstown Boardman in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Dover and Youngstown Boardman played in a 28-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dover faced off against Canfield and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 22 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.