Massillon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Austintown Fitch 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-0 lead over Austintown Fitch.

The Tigers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Massillon and Austintown Fitch played in a 49-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Austintown Fitch faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Massillon took on Middletown on Sept. 22 at Massillon Washington High School.

