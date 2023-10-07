Hamilton Ross knocked off Franklin 41-27 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton Ross faced off against Waynesville and Franklin took on Monroe on Sept. 22 at Monroe High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.