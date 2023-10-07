Germantown Valley View dismissed Trenton Edgewood by a 49-26 count at Trenton Edgewood High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 21-20 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Germantown Valley View moved to a 36-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Bellbrook and Germantown Valley View took on Dayton Oakwood on Sept. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.