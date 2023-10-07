Waynesville’s defense throttled Middletown Madison, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-0 lead over Middletown Madison.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Waynesville jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Waynesville and Middletown Madison squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Middletown Madison faced off against Eaton and Waynesville took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 22 at Waynesville High School.

