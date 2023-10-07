Westerville North knocked off Sunbury Big Walnut 23-12 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors opened a modest 7-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North played in a 27-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Westerville North took on Westerville South on Sept. 22 at Westerville South High School.

