It was a tough night for Thomas Worthington which was overmatched by Marysville in this 48-7 verdict.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Marysville and Thomas Worthington were both scoreless.

The Monarchs opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Marysville breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Marysville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Thomas Worthington faced off against Dublin Jerome and Marysville took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 22 at Marysville High School.

