Ontario’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 34-0 shutout at Marion Harding on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ontario a 14-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Warriors opened a giant 34-0 gap over the Presidents at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 22, Marion Harding squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a football game.

