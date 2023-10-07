Marion Pleasant finally found a way to top Galion 14-13 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Marion Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Galion.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Spartans and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marion Pleasant and Galion locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marion Pleasant faced off against Bellville Clear Fork.

